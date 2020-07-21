10 UNHEALTHIEST

Accountants, web developers and IT managers are the professions which cause the least damage to health, it has been claimed.

Paramedics, firefighters and – perhaps surprisingly – dentists are, on the other hand, those most at risk of occupational hazards.

Research carried out by Lenstore, the online contact lens retailer and vision care specialist, shows that while accountants spend much of their time at their desk – and although their fitness levels may suffer as a result – they do not typically encounter many hazards.

A spokesman for Lenstore said that paramedics have the most dangerous job overall, with the role being “particularly prone” to the risk of infection, as well as having a high risk of sensory damage.

Lenstore’s research covered 48 popular and diverse jobs to find which careers are the best for an individual’s general health, including risks such as exposure to infection, risk of injury, and joint problems, as well as five other major groups.

10 HEALTHIEST

PROFESSIONS Accountants Web developers IT managers Marketing managers Lawyers Physicists Secondary school teachers Retail salespersons Architects Medical scientists Source: Lenstore

Not all roles are going to keep you healthy, however. Some come with considerations for not just your posture, but also your risk of injury and infection – particularly among emergency services.

Roshni Patel, Professional Services Manager at Lenstore, said that while jobs “should be about pursuing our passions”, it is important to watch for what risks we might face in our roles.

Patel said: “Many of them can be adjusted to reduce issues; in the case of protecting posture and keeping your eyes healthy over long hours in the office, for example, adjusting your monitor to face away from sources of glare and positioning it at the right angle for your head can reduce the chances of digital eye strain and many sources of neck pain.

“We hope to raise awareness of what different workers need to do to have the safest experience in their roles.”