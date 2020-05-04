Royal London has appointed Daniel Cazeaux as Group Chief Financial Officer, subject to regulatory approval.

Cazeaux (pictured) will report to the life office’s Group Chief Executive, Barry O’Dwyer.

He joins from KPMG where he is currently an Audit Partner. In this role he has led global client teams to deliver audit services to UK and global insurance companies, including advising on finance change programmes and transactions.

Cazeaux has spent the last 20 years in financial services including executive secondment roles in finance functions of large UK insurers.

Cazeaux said: “I am delighted to be joining Royal London and being part of an organisation that, as a mutual, is owned by its customers. I am looking forward to working with colleagues across the Group and contributing to the business’s aim of strengthening its position in the market.”