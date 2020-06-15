Step first needed to obtain Level 4 qualification from London Institute of Banking and Finance

Financial services company Quilter has made the training materials for the first unit of its Diploma for Financial Advisers programme free and available to all.

The programme is run by Quilter’s Financial Adviser School (FAS) and the first module, Financial Service, Regulations and Ethics (FSRE), is the first of three needed to obtain the Level 4 qualification from the London Institute of Banking and Finance, enabling graduates to become a UK financial adviser.

A Quilter spokesman said that with the with the UK advice gap getting wider, it is “imperative” that more people are encouraged to become financial advisers.

He said that the training includes over 20 hours of pre-recorded video lectures, question banks and reading lists, along with a host of other training materials.

The spokesman added that trhis should enable many more individuals to successfully start the journey to becoming a financial adviser.

He said: “Even for those who are unsure if this is the right career for them or uncertain about learning something new, perhaps as a second career.”

Scott Stevens, Quilter’s head of adviser recruitment and development, said that signing up for a new course, or even a new career, can seem like a “daunting commitment”.

But he said: “By offering the training materials for the first module to anyone interested, we hope to generate interest. Whether it’s students, relevant furloughed adults, or just someone with a passing interest, this is an ideal opportunity to use this unexpected period of lockdown as a chance to try something new.

“Here at Quilter, our stated ambition is to make financial advice more accessible, to more people.

With an ageing population of financial advisers in the UK so to ensure advice is accessible it is imperative that we welcome new advisers to the profession.

“The financial planning profession is set to be resilient through what looks to be a challenging economic period. Although there will undoubtedly be some short term disruption, many people will need to re-appraise their financial plans and will require expert help from a qualified financial adviser.

