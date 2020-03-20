The Quilter Foundation is donating £100,000 to the national appeal launched yesterday by HRH Prince William in response to the coranavirus crisis.

The appeal aims to raise funds which will then be distributed by the National Emergency Trust (NET) through an established link through to Community Foundations nationally.

It is hoped that NET funds will reach local charities delivering urgent support to the elderly and other vulnerable groups that are and will be dramatically impacted through the crisis.

The National Emergencies Trust has launched an appeal to raise funds for those most affected by the coronavirus outbreak

Quilter said it will also match funds raised by employees donating to the appeal.

It said it is making the donation from its Foundation to the NET COVID-19 appeal, said it hoped the broader financial services industry would also donate to the appeal.

HRH Prince William outlines his support of the campaign via this video message

Paul Feeney, CEO of Quilter said: “We must show the best side of humanity at time like this. The virus will impact friends, family, colleagues and communities and so it’s vital that we come together and support the NET to ensure support gets to those people who need it, when they need it.

“With our donation by the Quilter Foundation and support of our colleagues I hope we can quickly support those in need.”