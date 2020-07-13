PwC has appointed a new leader to head up its financial services practice in the UK regions in a move that the organisation says highlights “the crucial role” the sector will play across the country following the pandemic.

Gavin Phillips will work with Andrew Kail, UK Financial Services leader, and Carl Sizer, Head of Regions, to support the firm’s clients across the UK and address the growing importance of the sector outside of London, a PwC spokesman said.

With more than 10,000 employees now based outside the capital, PwC is committed to growing its regional footprint, he added.

Phillips, who is currently the interim senior partner for PwC’s Gatwick office, joins the financial services leadership team having held a series of senior roles at PwC and undertaken a two year secondment as Chief Financial Officer of one of the UK’s largest insurers.

He started his career by joining Lloyd’s of London’s graduate scheme before stints working across the insurance sector, including four years in New York.

Andrew Kail, UK Leader of Financial Services at PwC, said: “Our regional financial services practice is a vibrant and vital part of our firm, so it is terrific to welcome Gavin to the team as we work with clients to help them navigate the future at such a critical time for the industry.

“Gavin brings with him a wealth of experience as well as deep knowledge of financial services and what our clients need to enhance their business. Now is a good time for organisations to start to look beyond the crisis, and to do this they will need to continue to service the needs of their key customers and stakeholders through refreshed, digitally enhanced and cost-effective business models.”

Phillips said: “I am excited to join the UK financial services leadership team, working with both Andrew and Carl to continue to strengthen our focus on financial services in the regions and to drive its growth across the UK.

“By responding to the changing market landscape – which will likely see a greater proportion of financial services business conducted outside of London – I want to ensure we bring the best of our financial services capability, wherever the client is based. Having worked with many clients over the past few years both in London and across the UK, I recognise the contribution of the regional financial services industry, and am passionate about ensuring we continue to play our part in helping this sector succeed.”