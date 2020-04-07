Work, wealth and wellbeing are the subjects of a new book from authors Steve Butler, CEO at Punter Southall Aspire, and writer Tony Watts OBE.

Butler’s book is about employee priorities, as well as SMEs’ own aspirations

The guide is designed to offer business leaders, managers and employees tips on how to understand and support ‘midlife’ workers.

The book – Midlife Review: A guide to work, wealth and wellbeing – follows on from Butler’s (pictured) first book, Manage the Gap: Achieving success with intergenerational teams, and continues looking at the impact of an ageing population on the workforce.

But this time, the focus is on employees in the middle of their career.

By 2025, there will be one million more people 50 and over and 300,000 fewer people 30 and under in the workplace. One in three of the working age population will be 50 or over. This presents opportunities and challenges for employees and employers as they navigate the changing demographic landscape.

The book considers both perspectives, suggesting practical ways in which SMEs can retain skills and experience in their business, and explaining to employees what they need to think about to make the most of their next career stage.

