Psyon hires lead for Empower benefits platform

Healthcare will soon be added to the platform

Morag Livingston

Employee benefits technology business Psyon, which is part of Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing, has hired Morag Livingston as head of Empower services.

Psyon Empower is a benefits administration platform that helps employers to manage their group risk benefits.

It reduces the risk of uninsured liabilities and enables employers to see in real time what is happening with their benefits, including their benefits spend.

Employers will soon be able to manage their healthcare benefits via the platform too.

Livingston (pictured) will be responsible for delivering the Psyon Empower proposition to clients, insurers and consultants.

She previously held senior group risk, healthcare and wellbeing consultant roles at Aon, Secondsight and JLT, and is a member of the “Raise the Profile” group within GRiD, the group risk trade association.

Livingston said the platform gives businesses the power and insights they need to make informed decisions and get the most from the benefits they provide.

Nicky Dunderdale, director of digital at Psyon, added: “2020 signals a year of exciting tech developments for the business, which are all designed to maximise the way employers design, deliver, administer and communicate their employee and wellbeing benefits. Morag will play a key role in helping us to deliver this.”