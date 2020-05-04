Premier, the pensions, employee benefits and wealth management business, has appointed Alastair Aird as its CEO.

Aird (pictured) has transitioned since the start of the year from his non-executive director role at Premier.

Working alongside Managing Director Paul Couchman, he will focus on Premier’s trustee, wealth planning and employee benefits arms.

Following Aird’s appointment, executive chairman Dai Smith has become non-executive chairman, while continuing to be actively involved with Premier’s client base and the business.

Aird has spent 16 years as a non-executive director at Premier. Outside of this role, his most recent position was global chairman of media agency Wavemaker, a division of WPP, a role he held for three years.

He has also held a number of other senior roles at WPP, as well as Leo Burnett and The Walt Disney Studios.