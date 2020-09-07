British Friendly, Canada Life, Guardian, Shepherd’s Friendly, The Exeter and Unum all now members

PMS Mortgage Club is expanding its Zenith protection panel for directly authorised (DA) firms with the addition of six new providers.

British Friendly, Canada Life, Guardian, Shepherd’s Friendly, The Exeter and Unum have all joined the PMS roster.

They join existing providers Aegon, AIG, Aviva, L&G, LV=, Royal London, Scottish Widows, Vitality and Zurich.

The new panel offers advisers enhanced terms and is backed by support from PMS’s in-house experts, along with 15 product providers, representing the majority of the UK protection market.

The support package includes adviser toolkits and calculators, along with videos and webinars to help advisers increase their protection knowledge and skills.