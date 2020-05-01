PMS Mortgage Club believes the Covid-19 crisis will mean more mortgage firms will move to “lifelong” financial planning models.

The financial adviser network said it has recognised a shift in business models among directly-authorised mortgage advisory firms as they emerge from the pandemic.

PMS said that it has come to the conclusion after looking at adviser feedback and analysis of firms who are “successfully weathering” the coronavirus crisis, along with requests for support being received from advisory firms who are looking to learn lessons for the future.

Ross Liston, Managing Director at PMS Mortgage Club, said that one of the key trends he is seeing from the thousands of conversations taking place between directly authorised firms and the PMS team is the business resilience of firms who offer “a one-stop service solution that is backed by an effective client engagement strategy”.

Liston said: “Mortgage firms with deeper relationships and a wider range of services are better-placed to assist customers and weather the storm.

“For our part, PMS is committed to helping mortgage advisers to future-proof their businesses, which is why it’s encouraging to see the growing number of firms who are looking for support to ensure they emerge stronger from this crisis.”

Liston said PMS has rolled-out a “comprehensive” package of support to help advisers through the crisis, including, a PMS Covid-19 Adviser Support Hub, Covid-19 lender response grids.

Learning events programme have also moved online, offering a range of virtual workshops, webinars and podcasts, delivered by the group’s in-house team, with support from product providers and mortgage lender