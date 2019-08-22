Pippa Keefe to succeed Phil Jeynes as head of sales & marketing at UnderwriteMe

UnderwriteMe has announced that Pippa Keefe has been promoted to head of sales & marketing. The appointment follows news that Phil Jeynes is to leave the organisation at the end of this month.

Keefe (pictured), who reported into Jeynes, joined UnderwriteMe in 2018 from AIG where she was head of business development, partnerships.

She said: “I am extremely excited to take on this opportunity. We have an experienced and energetic sales and marketing team and a compelling roadmap to support distributors for the rest of 2019 and 2020. We will continue to transform protection by removing all unnecessary sales breaks that increase costs and reduce completions.”

Jeynes, who joined UnderwriteMe in 2015, previously worked at PruProtect (now Vitality) and Direct Life & Pensions. He is leaving UnderwriteMe to pursue other challenges.

Martin Werth, CEO of UnderwriteMe, said: “I want to thank Phil for his considerable support over the past four years. During this period, he has been a key part of the team who made our Underwriting Rules Engine the number one in the UK, as well as taking the Protection Platform from concept to a major player in the market, delivering over 100,000 sales in the first half of 2019. We wish Phil all the best in his future endeavours.”