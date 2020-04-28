New role for former Marsh and Alexander Forbes exec

Pi Partnership, the pensions and group risk consultancy, has confirmed the appointment of John Cooper to the Pi Board as non-executive chair.

Cooper was formerly CEO of Employee Benefits at Marsh, before becoming Chief Operating Officer at Alexander Forbes, followed by senior roles at Standard Life and B&CE.

He has worked with the Board at Pi as a consultant for the last 18 months.

Julia Tyrrell, one of the founding partners of Pi, said: “John is an invaluable asset to the Board: he brings a wealth of industry experience and his governance background coupled with his commercial expertise, will support our ongoing development plans as a firm.

“We are delighted that John has chosen to join us and look forward to working with him.”