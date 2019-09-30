Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Phil Jeynes joins Reassured

Ex-UnderwriteMe exec moves to UK’s largest life cover broker
Emily Perryman 30th September 2019

Phil Jeynes, former head of sales and marketing at UnderwriteMe, has joined Reassured as director of corporate sales.

Reassured is the UK’s largest life insurance distributor, with offices in Basingstoke, Southampton, Portsmouth and Manchester.

Jeynes, who has also worked at Direct Life & Pensions and Vitality Life, will be responsible for spearheading the broker’s growth plans through new partnerships, while working with existing partnerships such as The Post Office and Sunlife.

He will also head up external communications and insurer relations.

Steve Marshall, CEO of Reassured, said Jeynes has a reputation for achieving growth in new business, while building brand profile for firms across a range of disciplines within protection. “As Reassured continues to expand, bringing in someone of Phil’s calibre will be a massive boost for our plans and I’m thrilled to welcome him into the business,” he added.

