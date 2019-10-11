Partner Content (Saga): Brokers welcome Saga Health Insurance Introductions scheme

Saga Health Insurance has announced that its broker introduction scheme has been warmly welcomed, with increased participation nationwide.

Following a trial period, the scheme was launched a year ago to give brokers the chance to receive commission of up to 35% when they refer clients to Saga for their private health insurance needs.

There’s no direct selling involved. Brokers just need to refer customers who are happy for Saga Health Insurance to get in touch to provide a quote – and if they go on to take out a policy, commission is tracked back to the broker. Latest conversion figures have shown that over 46% of leads from the scheme have converted into sales with an average annual premium of £1,800+.

The Saga Health Insurance Introductions scheme is open to all brokers and provides them with a valuable extra option at a time when their choice of insurers is becoming more restricted.

Simon Hanson, Head of Marketing and Sales Development at Saga Health Insurance said, “Selling health insurance is becoming more difficult – the individual market continues to decline, leads from customers are becoming more scarce, and there are fewer insurers for brokers to choose from, so our Introducer scheme couldn’t have come at a better time. Feedback has shown that brokers really appreciate having an additional option to offer their clients through simply asking us to get in touch – especially when they can have complete confidence in the high-quality cover we offer, coupled with our competitive premiums.”

The scheme, now set to continue, has been designed to be a very straightforward, hassle-free process. Once a broker has signed up, they are issued with their own source code. They then simply quote their code when they email Saga Health Insurance with the contact details of their client who is interested in getting a quote. A member of Saga’s experienced team then contacts the client direct and creates a quote to suit their needs. The broker receives email updates throughout the process until its conclusion. Once sales are confirmed, brokers then invoice Saga monthly. There is a commission scale so the more conversions, the higher the return. Find out more about the Saga Health Insurance Introductions scheme here.