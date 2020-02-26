Paid claims ratio up at Shepherds Friendly

Shepherds Friendly paid 96.26% of all new income protection (IP) claims in 2019, up from 95.8% the year before.

Musculoskeletal conditions were the main reason for claiming, comprising 42% of all claims in 2019.

This was followed by mental health conditions (15%), other general illnesses and injuries (12%), chest/lung/nose/throat conditions (8%) and hip/knee injuries (6%).

Of the 3.74% declined claims, around two thirds were declined because of non-disclosure and a third because of not meeting the terms and conditions of the plan.

According to a Shepherds Friendly’s claims survey, 98% of members found the claims process clear and easy to understand.

Dan Palk, head of claims at Shepherds Friendly, said throughout the claims process is when members are likely to need support the most.

“Our aim is to keep things as simple as possible, especially as we know this can be a particularly difficult time for people,” he added. “Our members will usually have just one dedicated contact throughout the claim and we also offer a range of support services, such as access to mental health treatment and physiotherapy, so that our members have access to the support they need, when they need it.”

Mark Dennison, principal at adviser LightBlue UK, said the results show that Shepherds Friendly is going above and beyond in ensuring its IP offering provides an excellent claims experience and market-leading transparency.