Over 50s drive surge in UK employment

More people are in employment than ever before

People aged over 50 have helped drive a huge surge in the number of people employed in the UK.

The latest labour market figures show there are more people in employment today than ever before, at 32.75 million.

Analysis by Aviva shows the over-50s have driven 90% of this employment growth over the past year. Overall, 319,000 of the 354,000 additional workers have been recorded in the over-50 age group.

Many are choosing to work longer while others are having to work longer to pay for a longer life in retirement.

Alistair McQueen, head of savings and retirement at Aviva, said forward-thinking employers will respond to this changing world and will be rewarded for doing so by “securing and retaining the best of this booming population”.

Separate analysis by Quilter reveals the number of people who are self-employed has risen by 17% since 2012 to five million.