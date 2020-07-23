One Mortgage System,, the single-input platform for mortgage intermediaries, has now fully integrated iPipeline’s document automation software into its processes.

The iPipeline “AlphaTrust” e-Sign and document automation software is now an integral part of One Mortgage System’s CRM which enables e-signature and digital form capabilities for brokers.

A spokesman for iPipeline said that One Mortgage System will use AlphaTrust to turn “inefficient, paper-based workflows into secure, accurate and streamlined digitised workflows”.

iPipeline’s Paul Yates:

Move will ‘increase efficiencies, cut costs

and reduce need for face-to-face contact’

He said that the solution will drive a better experience for intermediaries by “significantly” reducing the time, cost and complexity associated with delivering and managing documents electronically which may require one or more signatures from multiple parties.

This will speed up the process and improve the experience for customers, the spokesman said.

Paul Yates, Product Strategy Director at iPipeline, said that integrating e-signature and digital form capabilities within its proposition means One Mortgage System will “increase efficiencies, cut costs and reduce the need for face-to-face contact – something that’s particularly important in the current environment”.

AlphaTrust is the latest iPipeline product to be added to OMS’s platform. The firm has also integrated with SolutionBuilder, iPipeline’s protection sourcing solution, and PreQuo, its protection sales support tool.