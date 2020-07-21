One in six 18-24 year-olds now either jobless or not in further education

The number of people aged 18-24 claiming Universal Credit or Jobseeker’s Allowance has doubled in the UK in the last three months.

The figures mean that more than one in every six young people is now claiming out-of-work benefits in some parts of the country.

The analysis, based on a BBC study of Office for National Statistics data, show that parts of Liverpool and Blackpool have been worst hit.

It is thought that widespread closures of pubs, cafes and restaurants are behind the figures. In the UK, around 2.6 million people are currently claiming Universal Credit or Jobseekers’ Allowance, meaning they are officially required to “seek work”.

A fifth of those – 514,770 young people – are aged between 18 and 24, the BBC reports.

The number of young new claimants who have signed on between March and June is 276,000 – more than doubling over three months.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a £2bn scheme to help young workers.