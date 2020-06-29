The number of Power of Attorney (LPA) applications rose by 5% between January and March, official statistics show – but there is a risk that they could fall as a result of social distancing measures brought in to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legal experts say that LPAs give people peace of mind by allowing them to make an informed decision about who will manage their affairs if they become mentally incapacitated.

There are two types of LPA, one covering property and financial affairs and another for health and welfare. When used correctly, an LPA can ensure that the interests of vulnerable people are safeguarded.

Although an LPA application can be made online, signatures from the ‘donor’ and the ‘attorney’ must be witnessed in person by someone impartial.

The latest figures from the Family Court suggest that there could be close to a million new applications per year at the current rate – but the number could fall given the requirements around wet signatures and the difficulty getting that done during social distancing.

But Rachael Griffin, a tax and financial planning expert at Quilter, said that social distancing restrictions have led to an “unprecedented” set of circumstances that meant some families have been witnessing legal documents through a ground floor window or meeting in a public space and keeping their distance while documents were witnessed.

Griffin said: “This is unconventional and some people will have been unable or unwilling to complete this formal legal procedure under those conditions.

Number of EPAs received Number of LPAs received Total POAs received 2008 20,506 52,492 72,998 2009 20,585 87,568 108,153 2010 19,689 163,045 182,734 2011 16,916 189,335 206,251 2012 17,598 228,125 245,723 2013 16,367 273,583 289,950 2014 15,084 358,704 373,788 2015 14,343 511,572 525,915 2016 12,557 590,593 603,150 2017 11,678 753,676 765,354 2018 9,865 800,410 810,275 2019 9,130 898,004 907,134 2020 (Q1) 2,239 237,408 239,647 Source: Office of the Public Guardian, Enduring Power of Attorney and Lasting Power of Attorney applications for England & Wales.

“This can be really important as individuals may experience distress and even family conflict if they’re trying to make complex choices about their financial and health needs at a time when they are grappling with the deterioration of their mental faculties.”

Griffin said: “If there is a decline in LPA applications in the second quarter as a result it should hopefully only be temporary.”