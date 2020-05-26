Nugent Santé has joined GRiD, the industry body for the group risk protection sector.

The specialist health and protection insurance intermediary, launched four years ago, adding the momentum achieved over that time to GRiD’s combined effort to promote the growth of the group risk industry as a whole.

The firm’s founder, Paul Nugent, said that it is important that the group has access to the educational resources and knowledge offered by GRiD.

Nugent said: “As we entered this new decade, we anticipated that we were going to see more emphasis on protection, and that was even before the current COVID-19 situation gave it additional prominence. It’s our aim to ensure all of our clients are fully protected and have a benefits package to attract new talent and engage a workforce, and we recognise that to ensure products develop in a relevant way, we need to be part of a collective effort with providers and advisers alike.”

Steve Bridger, chair of GRiD, said: “It’s a real achievement that as an organisation we’re able to attract both the more traditional players in our industry as well as agile newcomers making a name for themselves.

“Ensuring the future penetration of group risk insurances requires input from all facets of our industry and for that reason, we’re delighted to welcome Nugent Santé, who will no doubt positively challenge the status quo with the energy of a young, fast growth business.”