Now Health International makes key appointment in China

Now Health International Group, the international private medical insurance (iPMI) provider, has appointed Stephane Louvrier to the newly-created role of general manager, Greater China.

Louvrier (pictured), who will be based in the provider’s Hong Kong office, joins Now Health with more than 20 years experience working in the insurance sector having previously held senior positions in the industry in both Europe and Asia.

A Now Health International spokesman said the new role has been created “in recognition of the importance of the Greater China region to the business’ long-term growth strategy” and reflects the growing demand for international health insurance among the increasing numbers of expatriates and affluent local nationals in the region.

Louvrier will be supported by Stephen Wong who has been appointed to the role of general manager, China. Wong, who joined Now Health in 2018, speaks English, Mandarin and Cantonese and has relocated to the Shanghai office to take on this new role.

Louvrier said: “I am delighted to be joining Now Health International at this exciting time in its growth journey in Greater China. With ever increasing demand for access to high quality medical protection across the region, there is a significant market opportunity for the company to build on.”

Rob McIntyre, general manager, Asia Pacific, said: “These strategic hires form part of our ongoing commitment to invest in our people and talent as we work to expand our footprint across Greater China. Stephane and Stephen’s complementary skills and expertise make for a formidable partnership which will drive forward significant sales growth in this important region.”