Now Health International appoints MD for Middle East & Africa

Now Health International Group, the international private medical insurance (iPMI) provider, has appointed Michel Faucher as managing director, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and chief commercial officer to lead the company’s strategic development in the region.

Faucher (pictured) has more than 30 years of experience working on both the insurer and consulting side of the industry. In the newly-created role at Now Health, he will be responsible for the company’s growth strategy in the MEA region, supported by Sonja de Pattenden, general Manager, MEA.

As chief commercial officer, Faucher will also oversee all commercial aspects of the business including underwriting, marketing, and regional compliance. He will be based in Now Health International’s Dubai office.

In addition, Rob McIntyre, previously general manager for Asia Pacific, has been promoted to managing director for Asia Pacific and chief distribution officer. Meanwhile Alex Dalton will continue to oversee the Europe region and operations function in the capacity of managing director, Europe and chief operating officer.

Zahir Sharif, managing director, Now Health International, said: “Michel’s appointment forms part of our ongoing commitment to ensure the senior leadership team is fit for our continued growth worldwide. As we further expand and mature as business it’s important that we invest in our people and talent for long term success, and I am delighted to welcome Michel to the team.”