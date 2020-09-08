The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has opened nominations for the upcoming Building Public Trust Awards, set to take place in March 2021.

CII CEO Sian Fisher: Public trust is a ‘core focus’ of the Institute

The CII Building Public Trust Awards are held to celebrate the efforts made by members and organisations across the insurance profession to increase confidence and trust from the public.

Sian Fisher, CEO of the CII, said: “For the CII, we believe that it is very important to recognise the extra lengths which our members go to in order to build on public trust.

“Public trust is a core focus of the CII, and it is really gratifying to see, through the high quality of nominations we receive, the exceptional efforts made by our members to meet this commitment.”