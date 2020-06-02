There have been no coronavirus-related deaths in almost half of hospital trusts in England over the past 48 hours, official figures show.

The statistics show that 65 hospital trusts (49.6%) did not record a COVID-19 death over a two-day period.

The previous day’s figures show that a similar number – 69 – of hospital trusts did not record a coronavirus-related death over the weekend.

The statistics – analysed by Oxford University researchers – also found 12 hospital trusts reported no COVID-19 deaths in the last seven days.

The figures are based on data from 131 A&E departments in England. There are 152 NHS trusts in England.

The researchers warned, though, that death figures from the weekend always tend to be lower than on weekdays due a lag in reporting.

They also stressed that NHS England figures tend to be lower than those reported by the Office for National Statistics.

The Oxford researchers’ figures are available here.