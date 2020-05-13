Nine out of ten workers would like the option of working from home at least one day a week, research suggests.

The “COVID-19 Remote Working Survey” carried out by Eskenzi PR also found that third ofprofessionals would prefer to continue working from home for most of the time – four days a week (13%) or every day (18%).

The other third are at the other end of the spectrum and want to work from the office for most of the time.

However for over a third of people (35%) the dream scenario would be to opt for a halfway house and work from home for half the week.

That means that 91% of the general working population would like to have the option of working from home for at least one day a week.

More than half of respondents (54%) agreed that the time “wasted” commuting was their main reason for favouring a greater remote working culture. For those aged over 55, this was a concern cited over 20% more than those aged 18-24. The second most referenced response was the more relaxed working environment at home (45%).

The opportunity to dress down for work was cited as a reason for wanting to work from home (38%) ranking higher than the ability to work more productively (36%).

The feeling of being less stressed (34%) at home was also a factor, while spending “quality” time with family (28%) is important.