The vast majority of workers in the UK have faced new wellbeing challenges this year, with difficulties around mental health affecting many, research suggests.
More than nine in ten (93%) of employees in the UK have faced new wellbeing challenges in 2020, the poll, carried out for Perkbox, the employee experience platform, shows.
Almost three quarters (73%) say that coronavirus has negatively impacted their mental health, followed by Brexit (29%) and Black Lives Matter (27%).
The most common new wellbeing challenges faced are feeling less connected to company/colleagues, increased loneliness/feelings of isolation and increased financial concerns.
The study of more than 13,000 people found that the 18-24 year age group currently reports the poorest wellbeing of all age groups, across all elements of wellbeing.
While 84% of employees said employers addressed coronavirus with them, just 34% have announced a back-to-work plan so far.
The research is available here.