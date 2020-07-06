Most feel that coronavirus is having major impact on their health and emotions

The vast majority of workers in the UK have faced new wellbeing challenges this year, with difficulties around mental health affecting many, research suggests.

More than nine in ten (93%) of employees in the UK have faced new wellbeing challenges in 2020, the poll, carried out for Perkbox, the employee experience platform, shows.

Almost three quarters (73%) say that coronavirus has negatively impacted their mental health, followed by Brexit (29%) and Black Lives Matter (27%).

The most common new wellbeing challenges faced are feeling less connected to company/colleagues, increased loneliness/feelings of isolation and increased financial concerns.

The study of more than 13,000 people found that the 18-24 year age group currently reports the poorest wellbeing of all age groups, across all elements of wellbeing.

While 84% of employees said employers addressed coronavirus with them, just 34% have announced a back-to-work plan so far.

