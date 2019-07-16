Nick Burns named CEO of Gallagher’s UK Employee Benefits Division

Nick Burns has been named as the new CEO of Gallagher’s UK Employee Benefits Consulting Division. He succeeds Tim Johnson who stood down from the position earlier this year.

Prior to joining Gallagher, Burns (pictured) was CEO of PIFC Group, Bluefin Corporate Consulting and Capita Employee Solutions. More recently he has operated in the non-executive advisory space as an adviser and mentor for SMEs and start-ups in the employee benefits and creative technology sectors.

Leslie Lemenager, president, international, for Gallagher Employee Benefits Consulting and Brokerage, said: “Nick brings a breadth of experience to Gallagher. His leadership, direction and vision will help take the UK team’s strong foundation to a new level becoming a more agile, client-centric business, enabling us to continue to expand our client service capabilities across the UK.”

Burns said: “I’m thrilled to join the Gallagher UK team. I will be working with some of the most talented consulting professionals in the country; and know that, together, we can help companies across the UK and around the globe design and deliver a better workplace experience for their people.”

The appointment is subject to Financial Conduct Authority approval.