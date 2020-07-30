The integral role played by the independent and private sector in Britain’s healthcare system was underlined this week with the publication of a “People Plan”, setting out the rights and responsibilities of workers and leaders in the NHS.

“We are the NHS: People Plan for 2020/21)” sets out actions to support the “transformation” taking place across the whole NHS.

The NHS People Plan – available here – outlines how the health service might evolve in the years to come

The charitable, independent and private sectors have played an increasing role in the delivery of NHS services over recent years.

This year, the COVID-19 pandemic saw independent and private sector hospitals dedicate themselves to the treatment of NHS-funded patients.

David Hare, Chief Executive of the Independent Healthcare Providers Network, said the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated “just how critical healthcare workers, including those in the independent sector, are in keeping our nation safe”.

He said: “We therefore welcome today’s NHS People Plan which sets out some a clear vision to improve recruitment and training of the healthcare workforce, as well as improve the culture and day to day experience of staff across the whole of the healthcare system.

“With over 100 000 people employed in the independent health sector, the plan rightly makes clear the vital role that employers in the independent and voluntary sectors have in better supporting and growing the healthcare workforce. The focus on greater system-wide working and collaboration among all health and care partners, and building on the new ways of working and innovation that COVID-19 has brought about, is absolutely the right approach to ensure we can provide the best possible patient care.

“We look forward to working with the NHS People Plan team to ensure independent providers can play a central role in delivering this plan and better support our staff to meet the needs of the patients of tomorrow.”

