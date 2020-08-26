O’Brien joins NFS from Cignpost

Neilson Financial Services (NFS), the direct-to-consumer life insurance provider, has made two appointments to its partnership team.

Charlotte O’Brien, previously Business Development Manager at Cignpost, has been appointed as Partnership Business Development Manager.

James Howell, previously Senior Product Manager at ActiveQuote, joins as Partnership Account Manager.

O’Brien and Howell will report to Pippa Keefe who started earlier this year in the new role of Partnerships and Strategy Director to focus on developing the partnerships channel.