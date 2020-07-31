Expects to set aside as much as £4.5bn in 2020 to cover bad debt

NatWest Group is the latest banking giant to confirm that it has set aside billions of pounds in case more people and firms default on loans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group revealed the figure as it reported a £770m loss for the first half of 2020. Last year it made a £2.7bn profit.

NatWest boss Alison Rose: Pledging to provide ‘right support in the tough times to come’

Alison Rose, NatWest Group Chief Executive, said: “Our performance in the first half of the year has been significantly impacted by the challenges and uncertainty our economy continues to face as a result of COVID-19.

“However, NatWest Group has a robust capital position, underpinned by a resilient, capital generative and well diversified business.

“Through our strong balance sheet and prudent approach to risk, we are well placed not only to withstand COVID-19 related impacts but also to provide the right support to those who will need it most in the tough times to come.”

NatWest has now made provision of nearly £2.9bn against non-repayment of loans. It said that it expected to set aside between £3.5bn and £4.5bn for the whole of 2020 to deal with the economic consequences of the pandemic.

Earlier, fellow banking giant Lloyds said it was increasing its provision by another £2.4bn. meaning it has now built up a total of £3.8bn for bad loans.

Prior to that, banking group Barclays said it had set aside £1.6bn in the second quarter of the year to cover the cost of non-repayment of loans. That took its total provisions for bad loans to £3.7bn for the first half of the year.