Health Insurance & Protection
more 2 life to host later life lending symposiums

Seminars to take place alongside Key Partnerships and AiR Group
Emily Perryman 7th August 2019

Equity release lender more 2 life is hosting a series of later life lending symposiums alongside Key Partnerships and AiR Group.

The seminars, taking place in September, are aimed at financial advisers who would like to know more about the advice process, as well as more experienced equity release advisers looking for help with advanced marketing skills. 

Attendees will be able to opt for one of three streams, with one stream targeted at beginners, one at intermediates and one at specialist equity release advisers.

Marketing expert Philip Calvert will be running a marketing masterclass workshop, and there will also be a guest speaker from the Equity Release Council.

Stuart Wilson, corporate marketing director at more 2 life, said attendees will not only benefit from expert training and updates on the later life lending market, but will also learn how they can use marketing techniques to their advantage.

“In today’s digital age, it’s vital for advisers to understand how channels such as social media can be used to grow their business and highlight the value which equity release can bring to older borrowers,” he added.

Jason Ruse, head of Key Partnerships, said the events will help advisers to better understand the equity release market and the options out there to help them build their business – from equity release referrals right through to taking the CeMap qualifications. 

The symposiums take place on 12 September at etc.venues in London, 19 September at Chateau Impney, Droitwich and 26 September at Haydock Park.

