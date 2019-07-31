Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Ministerial appointments at Department of Health & Social Care

Nadine Dorries among Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new administration

Ministerial appointments have been confirmed at the Department of Health and Social Care as part of new Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new government reshuffle.

Matt Hancock retains his position as Secretary of State. Chris Skidmore, MP for Kingswood in South Gloucestershire, has been appointed as the new health minister. He replaces Stephen Hammond, MP for Wimbledon and joins Caroline Dinenage MP.

The reshuffle has also seen the appointment of two junior ministers, Jo Churchill MP and Nadine Dorries MP, who join fellow Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Baroness Blackwood of North Oxford.

