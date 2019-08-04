MetLife’s claims payouts hit a new high

Two in five claims were for broken bones

Individual protection claims payouts at MetLife UK hit a new high in the first quarter of the year.

Total claims paid in the first three months rose by 25% to 3,216 and the value of claims paid rose by 28% to £2.4m.

Around two out of five claims paid during the quarter were from customers or their children suffering broken bones, which is covered by MetLife UK’s MultiProtect policy.

Claims paid in April and May this year topped more than 2,220 and were valued at nearly £1.6m, putting MetLife UK on course for another record year in 2019.

The total paid in claims in 2018 was 22% higher than the previous year.

Richard Horner, head of individual protection at MetLife UK, said the figures show MultiProtect is playing an increasingly important role in covering customers for everyday risks and widening the options for advisers.

“The fact that around two-fifths of claims are for broken bones suffered by customers or their children highlights how advisers are supporting their clients by offering cover that meets their needs at a time when they need financial help,” he stated.