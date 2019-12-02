Mercer appoints leader of UK financial planning business

Steve Sands to oversee integration of JLT and Mercer Jelf financial planning teams

Mercer has appointed Steve Sands as leader of its UK financial planning business.

Sands (pictured) will be responsible for leading the continued integration of the JLT and Mercer Jelf financial planning teams into one business, and for setting its strategic direction.

He will oversee a 200-strong team that includes 50 financial planners and report to Benoit Hudon, Mercer’s UK wealth leader.

Sands has over 25 years of experience in the financial planning industry, with particular expertise in wealth management and platform technology.

Most recently, he was the UK director of platform distribution and workplace relationships at Standard Life. Prior to this role, he was head of workplace relationships and he also served as head of UK platform intermediary relationships and head of UK platform relationships.

Sands said: “I am delighted to take on this role at Mercer at such an exciting time. In an ever more complex world of pensions and investment, we are well positioned to help our clients navigate their financial challenges.

“With a technology-enabled process, we aim to help them meet their long-term objectives and ultimately give them piece of mind.”