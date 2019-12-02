Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

Mercer appoints leader of UK financial planning business

Steve Sands to oversee integration of JLT and Mercer Jelf financial planning teams
David Sawers 2nd December 2019

Mercer has appointed Steve Sands as leader of its UK financial planning business.

Sands (pictured) will be responsible for leading the continued integration of the JLT and Mercer Jelf financial planning teams into one business, and for setting its strategic direction.

He will oversee a 200-strong team that includes 50 financial planners and report to Benoit Hudon, Mercer’s UK wealth leader.

Sands has over 25 years of experience in the financial planning industry, with particular expertise in wealth management and platform technology.

Most recently, he was the UK director of platform distribution and workplace relationships at Standard Life. Prior to this role, he was head of workplace relationships and he also served as head of UK platform intermediary relationships and head of UK platform relationships.

Sands said: “I am delighted to take on this role at Mercer at such an exciting time. In an ever more complex world of pensions and investment, we are well positioned to help our clients navigate their financial challenges.

“With a technology-enabled process, we aim to help them meet their long-term objectives and ultimately give them piece of mind.”

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc