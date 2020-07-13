Mercer, the global professional services firm, has confirmed the appointment of David Bryant as its Pacific Zone Leader and CEO, Australia.

Prior to his new role, Bryant was the CEO, Wealth & Capital Markets, and Chief Investment Officer at Australian Unity, where he held senior leadership roles since joining in 2004.

New Mercer Pacific Leader and Australian boss David Bryant:

Mercer is ‘full of smart people’ and has ‘a clear purpose’

In his new role, Bryant will report to David Anderson, President of Mercer’s International Region.

He succeeds Jo-Anne Bloch who was Interim CEO in the region.

Anderson said: “With his proven leadership across financial services and his investment domain expertise, David is the right person to lead Mercer in the Pacific through our next phase of growth and transformation.

“The Pacific plays an important role in our global portfolio and David will play an instrumental role in building brighter futures for our colleagues, our clients and our firm.”

Bryant said he was “thrilled” to be joining Mercer and for the opportunity to be a part of a “highly capable team that is helping their clients navigate through these unprecedented times.”

He added: “I’ve always had great respect for Mercer; it’s full of smart people and it has a clear purpose, and I’m looking forward to being able to contribute to where we take Mercer locally.”

Bryant also said he especially wanted to thank Bloch for her “strong leadership and unwavering dedication to Mercer’s colleagues and clients as our interim CEO”.