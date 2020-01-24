Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Health Insurance & Protection
Mercer adds PMI functionality to Elect Engage

SMEs can complete the entire buying process online
David Sawers 24th January 2020

Mercer Marsh Benefits has added private medical insurance (PMI) to its online benefits platform, Elect Engage.

The platform launched in June 2019, enabling companies to purchase and manage employee benefits anytime, anywhere and all in one place.

It also provides employees with 24-hour access to information on their benefits.

The addition of PMI means SMEs can now complete the entire PMI buying process online.

Donna Biggs, partner, digital leader at Mercer Marsh Benefits, the PMI offering will help people to access the right level of cover according to their budget and needs.

“We aim to help employers get
their people back to work and fighting fit”

Donna Biggs, Mercer Marsh Benefits

“NHS waiting lists have long been an issue and we aim to help employers get their people back to work and fighting fit,” she added.

