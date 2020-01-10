Meet the Insurtech movers and shakers – exclusive discount for HI&P readers

20% discount to meet the game-changers in financial, insurance and banking technologies

A major conference featuring the business, policy, regulatory and tech drivers that are reshaping insurance and financial services takes place in Berlin next month – and Health Insurance & Protection has secured a 20% discount if you’d like to be there.

Delegates and speakers at the event come from a mix of the hottest start-ups, leading fintech firms and unicorns, financial services institutions, VCs, investors, tech companies, policymakers and media.

Insurtech is part of FinovateEurope, Europe’s leading conference, which showcases the best and most innovative new financial, insurance and banking technologies. This event is for anyone working or with an interest in insurance and financial technology.

This year’s Insurtech will provide tailored insights into insurance technology, including:

A paradigm shift for insurance – how to capture the digital opportunity and reinvent insurance at scale

Building an innovation culture, not an innovation team. How can innovation & business-as-usual co-exist?

The rise of personalised insurance and how it is transforming all sectors of the business

Beyond the insurtech hype: how new tech – AI, DLT, IOT, Telematics – will power insurance without boundaries

How to use AI throughout the insurance value chain – customer engagement, underwriting and claims management

Assessing the insurtech universe – who are the rising stars around the globe and which parts of the value chain are they targeting?

Building open innovation and collaborating with start-ups to transform insurance – how to create good partnerships

FinovateEurope will cover a wide range of complementary subjects including:

Get face-to-face with the innovators and disruptors set to shape the market

Next generation payments – how will new players and changing customer expectations transform the landscape?

eCommerce and mPayments have created a huge payments ecosystem: is it time to look at new business models?

PSD2 and strong customer authentication – what is the timeline? What are the challenges ahead?

Payments security in the instant digital age – how new technologies can help to fight the threats around identity and data

The future of real time payments, cross border payments and real time cross border payments

How the internet of things will transform payments and financial services more broadly

A whistle-stop tour of payments innovations happening globally – are payments a trojan horse for players with broader ambitions?

