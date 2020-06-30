The service is designed to supplement its core GP service and provide people with convenient and easy access to preventative care and support services.

Two new services – “Emotional Wellbeing” and “Aches & Pains” – both of which aim to equip and empower people to manage their health proactively and help reduce the risk of more serious conditions developing.

Emotional Wellbeing aims to help people learn better mental health practises to assist them in dealing with the emotional turbulence they experience throughout their lives.

Medical Solutions’ experienced advisers, who include registered mental health nurses, counsellors and cognitive behavioural therapists will help people learn how best to manage and maintain a healthy emotional balance through early intervention and preventative measures.

The service includes a 30-minute phone consultation with an adviser, who will listen to concerns and carry out a holistic assessment as well as provide advice, coping strategies and signposting to resources that support the maintenance of good emotional wellbeing.

The Aches & Pains service, meanwhile, is designed to address problems brough about by the sedentary nature of much of modern working life.

Medical Solutions’ experienced advisers, who include physiotherapists and sports therapists, can provide early intervention and education to help people make proactive changes and reduce the risk of minor problems becoming more serious.

Like the Emotional Wellbeing service, the Aches & Pains service includes a 30-minute phone consultation with an adviser, who will make an assessment to understand the specific nature of the problem and supply appropriate advice and, where necessary, signposting to useful resources and information to help the individual feel better, faster.

Dr Chris Morris, Chief Medical Officer at Medical Solutions, said that with one in four people living with a mental health condition and the same number suffering from various muscular or bone conditions – along with the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown on mental and physical health – we believe convenient and easy access to preventative care and advice has never been more important to mitigate the possibility of long-term health issues occurring.

“Our new Holistic Health proposition and the two new services we have launched – Emotional Wellbeing and Aches & Pains – aim to improve people’s mental and physical health through education, self-help and signposting. By encouraging people to manage their health proactively, we hope to help reduce the risk of more serious conditions developing in the future.”