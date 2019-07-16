MAXIS Global Benefits Network expands Member Management team

MAXIS Global Benefits Network, the international employee benefits network, has expanded its Member Management team that supports its network of local insurers.

Trudie Roberts (pictured) and Greg Tew have both been promoted within MAXIS GBN to the position of member manager for the EMEA region. The appointments mean the firm now has five dedicated professionals focused on serving members and supporting the growth and development of its network.

Roberts joined MAXIS GBN in October 2016 and, prior to her promotion, held the position of multinational account manager. She has spent almost 10 years in the financial services industry, with roles in relationship management and sales in the pensions, insurance and employee benefits sectors for firms including Friends Life and MetLife. Before joining MAXIS GBN, Roberts was an iunternal business consultant for MetLife, working in its UK wealth management sales team.

Tew moved to MAXIS GBN in 2018 as a reinsurance & reporting analyst. He gained his reinsurance experience from roles held previously at Munich Re and SCOR, mainly covering the life and pensions market. He most recently worked as a business analyst at Pacific Life Re, assisting with the development and transition of business-as-usual processes following the implementation of a global operational system.

Matthew Richards, director of member management, MAXIS Global Benefits Network, said: “We are delighted to be able to expand our team and to welcome two very high-calibre individuals to Member Management. Working with, and supporting, our insurance partners is fundamental to the business model and success of MAXIS GBN, and we believe our dedicated approach, coupled with our in-depth reporting solutions and unparalleled data analytics, differentiates us significantly in the employee benefits marketplace.”

MAXIS GBN now has almost 140 member insurer firms globally, with around 90 of these based in the EMEA region.