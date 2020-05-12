MAXIS Global Benefits Network, the international employee benefits joint venture between MetLife and AXA, has announced the appointment of Mattieu Rouot as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment follows the decision by Mauro Dugulin to step down from the post of CEO from 1 July 2020 after five years in the role.

Rouot previously held the position of Senior Vice President of AXA International Employee Benefits since 2014. Prior to taking up the role within the IEB, Mattieu was Head of Investor Relations for the AXA Group.

James Reid, Executive Vice President, Global Employee Benefits, MetLife and Chairman of MAXIS GBN’s board of directors, said: “I’d like to thank Mauro for everything he has achieved with MAXIS. Its success is because of his leadership, business expertise and commitment to the customer. I have every confidence in Mattieu’s diversified experience, business acumen, and strong technical and leadership skills.

“As a long-standing member of the MAXIS board and someone who has been involved from the very early days of the network, Mattieu is the perfect candidate to reinforce MAXIS GBN’s position as a definitive market leader. His appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to the success of MAXIS GBN and our belief in its potential.”

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.