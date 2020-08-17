Matt Potashnick has joined the board of Reassured in the role of Chief Information Officer.

Potashnick (pictured) will be responsible for IT across Reassured’s five existing sites, as well as several more planned for 2020/21.

In addition, he will spearhead the firm’s digital sales strategy which will complement its telesales activity.

In 2005 Potashnick was a founder of Swiftcover, where he created the online solution which allowed customers to buy motor insurance online for the first time in the country. The business then moved into home and travel Insurance lines, before it was acquired by AXA in 2007 where the brand and its systems remain in use to this day.

Following the acquisition, Potashnick became Technical Director and later CIO for AXA until 2019.

Potashnick said that “as an entrepreneur at heart”, the opportunity to join Reassured was exciting.

He said: “The business is already thriving and has grown to a substantial size over the past decade but there is significant room for more growth and a lack of legacy technology systems, making it well placed to create a truly market leading proposition for the direct purchase of Life Insurance and ancillary products.”

Reassured CEO Steve Marshall said: “As we have grown, we recognised the need for a high calibre CIO to join our executive board. To secure the services of someone with Matt’s impressive background for innovation and experience on a global level is a sign of our intent for future growth and ambition to broaden our technology suite and to approach new markets, such as direct to consumer sales and corporate partnerships. I am delighted to welcome him to the business.”

The creation of the CIO role at Reassured follows the acquisition of a minority share of the business by private equity specialists earlier this year and the opening of its fifth office in June.