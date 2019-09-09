Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Mark Noble joins PMI broker Usay Compare

Former Aviva MD moves to new intermediary role
Emily Perryman 9th September 2019

Usay Compare, a private medical insurance (PMI) broker, has appointed Mark Noble as managing director.

Noble joins from Aviva where he was managing director of health and individual protection.

At Usay Compare, Noble will be responsible for driving the overall growth of the business alongside founders Kim Tomkins and Andrew Hall.

Noble brings over 25 years of financial services industry experience to the role, including over 20 years at Aviva. He began his career as a sales consultant, advancing through the company to become CEO of global health and then managing director of Aviva Health & Individual Protection.

“I have joined Usay Compare at an exciting time for the business as we continue to grow and innovate in the health insurance market,” Noble said. “I’ve enjoyed a successful career on the insurer side and now I’m looking forward to a challenging strategic leadership role in the intermediary world.”

Tomkins added that Noble has extensive skills and experience in the insurance market and will prove to be an invaluable addition to the leadership team.

