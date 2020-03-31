Mediclinic the international private healthcare services group which owns a 29.9% stake in Spire Healthcare, the major British independent sector hospital group, has appointed Dame Inga Beale as chair designate.

Dame Inga (pictured), who has become an independent non-executive director of Mediclinic and succeeds Dr Edwin Hertzog as chair upon his retirement in the summer, became the first female CEO of Lloyd’s of London, the insurance and reinsurance market, in 2014, holding the position until 2018.

Dame Inga Beale was CEO of Lloyds of London from 2014 to 2018

She currently serves as an independent member of the global strategy board of Clyde & Co LLP and as an independent non-executive director on the boards of Crawford & Company.

She is sits on the board of business advocacy group London First, alongside other business leaders including Bupa CEO Evelyn Bourke and Legal & General Group Chief Executive Nigel Wilson.

In addition, Dame Inga serves on the London Mayor’s Business Advisory Board. She is also Patron of Insuring Women’s Futures and Chair of the UK HIV Commission.

During her executive career, she held various senior leadership positions in Switzerland and internationally across the insurance sector, including at Converium, Zurich Insurance Group, Canopius and GE Insurance Solutions.

Dame Inga is a Chartered Insurer and studied economics and accounting. In 2017, she was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to the UK economy.

Dr Hertzog said Dame Inga has a “clear understanding” of Mediclinic’s “strong culture and values” and will also “align readily with our business”.

He said: “Core to these matters are our stakeholder commitment to deliver sustainable high-quality healthcare services and our purpose to enhance the quality of life.

“Dame Inga will expertly lead the Board in pursuit of these objectives including the challenge if the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread globally.”

Alan Grieve, the Company’s Senior Independent Director, who led the planned succession process, said: “Dame Inga will contribute a wealth of business experience, both as a leader and role model.

“During her tenure at Lloyd’s of London she initiated large-scale digital and cultural transformation programmes and led its expansion into Dubai, China and India.

“Dame Inga also played a critical role in advancing diversity and inclusion initiatives across Lloyd’s and the international insurance sector.”

Dame Inga said: “I am very pleased to be joining Mediclinic International, an organisation that puts patients at the heart of its business. The group has a clear strategy and exciting long-term outlook under the leadership of Dr Ronnie Van der Merwe and his executive team.”