Lockton makes senior appointments in Latin America

Lockton, the insurance broker, has appointed two senior Latin America (LatAm) executives, Andrew Perry and Ed Fyfe, and promoted Marcela Flores to form a new Lockton Regional LatAm Executive.

Perry joins from Marsh, where he held various senior appointments including CEO of Carpenter Marsh Fac Latin America & Caribbean, Mercer Marsh Benefits International Leader, and Marsh Regional Latin American & Caribbean Leader for Client & Business Development.

Fyfe joins from Willis Towers Watson, where he has worked for 34 years as Head of CRB Retail & Regional Leader, Large Accounts & Industries in Latin America, and also Regional Leader, Property and Energy in Miami. Fyfe also opened the Willis Reinsurance offices in Brazil, Caracas, Venezuela and Peru.

Flores is currently President, Producer and CEO of Lockton Mexico and has more than 30 years of experience working as a specialist in optimising risk management plans, employee benefits and actuarial consulting for national and international companies.

Neil Nimmo, Lockton International CEO, said: “Latin America has always interested Lockton as a major regional opportunity, but we hadn’t found the right moment to invest. We are now ready to capitalise on our unique status as the only top five, private global independent broker and significantly grow our presence in this vibrant region rich in culture, human capital and natural resource.

“We recognise and respect our key partners in Latin America, with whom we will work hand in glove to grow together. At the same time, we will continue to look to expand our geographic footprint as talent and clients dictate.”

The new appointments are effective from May 2020.