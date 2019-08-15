Lockton appoints William Barber to drive international healthcare strategy

Lockton, the independent insurance broker, has appointed William Barber to drive its international healthcare strategy as part of its Professional and Financial Services offering.

Barber (pictured) will help to drive collaboration across the London teams and Lockton’s international network. He brings over a decade of sector-specific experience to the role and joins Lockton from Aon where he specialised in healthcare liability for clients worldwide.

During the last five years he led the London Healthcare team and was responsible for negotiating strategic placement and execution on a range of healthcare liability products for clients and markets.

Based in London, Barber will work closely with Lockton’s international teams in the US, Australia, Bermuda and across Asia to syndicate the global marketplace onto one placement. A spokesman for Lockton said this will in turn expand capacity, reduce volatility and increase stability and opportunity for clients.

In addition, Lockton International Healthcare will focus on emerging risk areas where the marketplace is still developing including regulatory liability, non-property damage business interruption, bundled payments downside protection and more, the spokesman said.

Robbie Graham, partner, Professional and Financial Services, Lockton, said: “With William’s extensive experience and deep-rooted relationships in the sector, he will provide an added level of technical support and work alongside the London and international teams to provide new and innovative coverage solutions.

“By working as a joined up team, Lockton International Healthcare is well placed to leverage the business’s existing experience, access to technology and resources to canvass the global marketplace and provide stability for clients. We look forward to seeing our healthcare platform go from strength to strength and expand into new specialty areas.”