New role for former Willis Towers Watson exec as broker expands in the Latin American & Caribbean region

Global independent insurance broker Lockton has appointed José Otávio De Albuquerque Sampaio as the new CEO of its Brazil operations.

Otávio (pictured) brings 31 years of experience in insurance to Lockton. He joins from Willis Towers Watson Brazil where he was CEO for the last 11 years.

During his career, Otávio has developed extensive experience in risk assessment, programme placement, operational risk management, and global insurance programmes, both in property & casualty and employee health & benefits.

He will oversee the direction of Lockton Brazil and its plans to expand in the Latin America & Caribbean region. Otávio takes on the role from Tony Gusmao who led Lockton Brazil for the past seven years and whose departure and move to Europe has been planned for some time, a Lockton spokesman said.

The appointment follows on from Lockton’s appointment of two senior Latin America & Caribbean executives – Andrew Perry (CEO) and Ed Fyfe (Deputy CEO) – at the end of 2019, and the promotion of Marcela Flores (Regional Employee Benefits), effective from May 2020, to form the Lockton Regional LatAm Executive.

Neil Nimmo, Lockton International CEO said: “I am delighted to welcome José Otávio to Lockton. He is a senior and strategically important hire for the business.

“José Otávio has far-reaching insurance experience and will strengthen our existing capability while also leading Lockton’s growth in Brazil.

“I would like to express my thanks to Tony Gusmao for his considerable efforts to build an excellent and growing business over the past seven years. He leaves a strong legacy from which we can build. We wish him well in in his future endeavours as he continues his career in Europe.”