Broker says it invested significantly in its people, brand and tech

Specialist protection intermediary LifeSearch grew its turnover by 29% to £43m in the year ending 31 August 2019.

Gross profits rose by 29% to £11m, following a 10% increase the previous year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew by 53% to £3.5m, while pre-tax profit more than doubled to £2.4m.

More than 100,000 families were protected by LifeSearch during the year, representing an increase of just under 22% on the previous year.

A newly launched website in November 2018 aided a 48% year-on-year rise in website visitors.

Tom Baigrie, founder and chief executive of LifeSearch, said the results reflect the adviser’s significant investment in its people, brand, technology, digital infrastructure and operational efficiency.

“We continue to empower our people to take personal responsibility and great care in their roles, helping everyone to feel personally invested in the business. This filters through to every individual we help protect, resulting in consistently high levels of positive customer feedback and retention,” he said.

Baigrie added that the company has rewarded its staff with the highest ever partnership dividend, which is paid to every employee after three years’ service.