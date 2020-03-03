Broker has achieved a top 20 position for the third year in a row

Reassured, the largest life insurance broker in the UK, has ranked 12th in the Sunday Times Top 100 Best Companies to Work For (mid-sized companies).

This makes it the third consecutive year Reassured has achieved a top 20 position.

Every year, employers in the UK provide their staff with a voluntary questionnaire created by Best Companies to measure workplace engagement.

Employees provide feedback on a number of factors including how they feel about management, company benefits and personal development.

More than 90% of employees scored Reassured highly in leadership and management, with an overall BCI score (engagement score) of 770.2 out of 1,000.

Reassured was awarded with a 3 Star accreditation, which represents the highest standard in workplace engagement.

Phil Jeynes, director of corporate sales at Reassured, said providing a workplace environment in which employees can thrive is of utmost importance.

“We are dedicated to offering protection insurance to more and more families in the UK and we our continued expansion is only possible thanks to the dedication of our talent staff,” he added.