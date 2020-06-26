Key Partnerships, the equity release referral service of Key Group, has agreed a new referral partnership with the Tenet Group.

Tenet advisers will have access to the tools and educational support available from Key and also be able to refer clients for remote or face to face advice on equity release.

A spokesman for Key said that advisers will be able to refer clients who may be better suited to equity release to The Equity Release Experts, Key Group’s specialist whole of market advice delivery division.

The Equity Release Experts has a network of over 100 experienced, specialist advisers, headed up by Lyn Perrett and Robert Brennan.

Gary Little, Business Development Director at Key Partnerships said: “As the later life lending market continues to grow, we are seeing a growing number of adviser groups who are keen to offer their clients a wide range of options.

“We already have a long-standing relationship with Tenet and this partnership was the next logical step to help build and develop on our relationship further. We look forward to working with the team at Tenet to launch this exciting opportunity.”