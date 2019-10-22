Key Group appoints non-executive director

Key Group, a provider of financial solutions to the over-55, has appointed Gillian Kent as non-executive director.

Kent has almost 30 years of marketing, digital and c-suite experience across a broad range of sectors.

Most recently she was chief executive of real estate portal Propertyfinder and managing director of MSN UK.

In addition to Key Group, she holds non-executive director roles at Mothercare, Ascential, NAHL Group, SIG, Portswigger and Howsy. Kent is also on the expert advisory board for the fourth National Lottery licence competition and was a non-executive director of Pendragon until April 2019.

Simon Thompson, chief executive at Key Group, said Kent’s “strategic insight and deep understanding of what is required from a company with significant growth ambitions will be an invaluable great addition”.

Kent added that Key Group is an innovative company in a growing market which is looking to develop rapidly over the next few years.