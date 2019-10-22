Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Key Group appoints non-executive director

Former Propertyfinder CEO joins over-55s specialist
Emily Perryman 22nd October 2019

Key Group, a provider of financial solutions to the over-55, has appointed Gillian Kent as non-executive director.

Kent has almost 30 years of marketing, digital and c-suite experience across a broad range of sectors. 

Most recently she was chief executive of real estate portal Propertyfinder and managing director of MSN UK. 

In addition to Key Group, she holds non-executive director roles at Mothercare, Ascential, NAHL Group, SIG, Portswigger and Howsy. Kent is also on the expert advisory board for the fourth National Lottery licence competition and was a non-executive director of Pendragon until April 2019.  

Simon Thompson, chief executive at Key Group, said Kent’s “strategic insight and deep understanding of what is required from a company with significant growth ambitions will be an invaluable great addition”. 

Kent added that Key Group is an innovative company in a growing market which is looking to develop rapidly over the next few years. 

